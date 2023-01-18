“At the bottom there is room 2023″ has shown Jimmy and Alessia closer than ever. The couple has already formalized their relationship, although their romance is kept a secret, or so it was until now: the youngest of the Gonzales told Joel about the almost forbidden affair he has with Diego Montalbán’s daughter and asked him not to say anything to anyone. However, the “Fish Face” could not with his genius and ended up spreading the news.

In the last scenes of the recent episode, Joel tells Macarena that his brother is dating the blonde-haired woman despite Jimmy’s request. Of course, the networks exploded with anger and messages such as “What a gossip you are”, “He is a beast” and “Joel went from being one of the funniest characters to one of the most unbearable”. VIDEO: America TV