San Luis Potosí, San Luis Potosí.- A former police officer from the city of San Luis Potosí is sentenced three years and four months in prison for using an official vehicle to go on vacation with two women to Mazatlán.

José ‘N’ took a car owned by the City Council for vacation.

“He carried out such an action on September 17, 2021, taking a Nissan truck, Titan type, accompanied by two women, to move to Mazatlán, Sinaloa for leisure purposes”said the State Attorney General’s Office through a statement.

Also, the truck was stolen when the man was heading back to San Luis Potosí, it was later recovered in Zacatecas.

After the complaint, The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office carried out the inquiries and managed to link the process to the indicated one.

With an abbreviated procedure, The former police officer was found guilty for which he was also disqualified from holding public office for six years and eight monthsin addition to an economic amount as damage repair in favor of the municipality.

The sentenced man will be held in the La Pila prison, reported the State Prosecutor’s Office.

