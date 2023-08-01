Afghanistan | The Taliban burned musical instruments because of the “moral decay” of music

The Taliban has imposed numerous restrictions, including a ban on playing music in public.

An extremist organization The Taliban has burned musical instruments in Afghanistan because, according to the organization, music causes “moral decay”.

Musical instruments worth thousands of dollars were burned on Saturday in Herat province in western Afghanistan. The British broadcasting company reported on the matter BBC.

After coming back to power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed numerous restrictions, including a ban on playing music in public.

Founder of Afghanistan National Institute of Music From Ahmad Sarma compared the Taliban’s action on Saturday to “cultural genocide”.

“The Afghan people have been denied artistic freedom. The burning of musical instruments in Herat is just one example of the cultural genocide taking place in Afghanistan under the leadership of the Taliban,” Sarmast told the BBC.

the BBC According to the report, many of the musical instruments burned on Saturday were confiscated from places where wedding parties are organized. The Taliban justified the burning of the musical instruments by saying that playing music could “lead young people astray”.

The Taliban burned musical instruments in the same way on July 19 as well.

Playing music was banned in Afghanistan at all kinds of social gatherings, on television and on the radio when the Taliban last ruled the country from the mid-1990s until 2001.

The Taliban has recently tightened its grip and imposed numerous restrictions, especially on the lives of women and girls. For example, last week thousands of beauty salons in the country were closed.

THE LAST ONE in two years, the Taliban has prevented women and girls from entering, among other things, high schools and universities, parks, fairs and gyms.

Thousands of women lost their public positions after the Taliban seized power. In addition, women are ordered to cover themselves outside the home.

The UN Human Rights Council has described the situation of women in Afghanistan as one of the worst in the world and called the Taliban’s oppression gender apartheid.