Dhe invitation for AfD politicians to the opening of the Berlinale has caused international criticism. Now the festival leadership has reacted – and disinvited the party representatives again. The AfD wants to comment on this this Friday at 11 a.m. Party leader Kristin Brinker will comment on the disinvitation in the House of Representatives, the party announced on Thursday evening. Representatives of the party were – as usual – invited to the opening and had also announced that they would come.

According to Berlinale leadership, five politicians were disinvited from the opening gala on February 15th. The AfD and many of its members have views that deeply contradict the basic values ​​of democracy, it was said. At a time when right-wing extremists are entering parliament, the Berlinale wants to take a clear position. “The current discourse has once again made it very clear how much the commitment to a free, tolerant society and against right-wing extremism is part of the DNA of the Berlinale,” the Berlinale continued. She has been committed to basic democratic values ​​and against all forms of right-wing extremism for decades.

Many people had previously criticized the invitations. After the “Correctiv” research and the large demonstrations against right-wing extremism and the AfD, the debate gained momentum. On Thursday, they disinvited all previously invited AfD politicians in writing and informed them that they were not welcome at the Berlinale, said the management duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian in a statement.

But the film festival also emphasized that the discussion about how to deal with AfD politicians also affects other organizations and festivals. “This debate must be conducted across society and together with all democratic parties.”

Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth showed understanding for the disinvitation. “It is up to the Berlinale management to finally decide who to invite to the opening and who not and we respect this decision,” said a spokesman for the Green Party politician in Berlin.







“The reports on the secret meeting in Potsdam recently made it very clear how the AfD is thinking about disenfranchising and deporting a large part of the citizens in this country,” said the spokesman. “It is understandable that filmmakers from Germany, Europe and the world are committed to ensuring that racists and enemies of democracy should have no place at the Berlinale.”

From Roth's point of view, however, this debate should primarily take place in the socio-political debate. From their point of view, this could also happen at a Berlinale opening.

Along with Cannes and Venice, the Berlinale is one of the major film festivals. The next edition runs from February 15th to 25th, 2024.