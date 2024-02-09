Sanremo: Fiorello on the Travolta 'case', 'snatch less serious than the qua qua dance'

“Ama, they're all insulting us. If we had mugged two elderly people outside the post office they would have insulted us less… the mugging is less serious than the qui qua qua dancing.” So Fiorello, in connection with Amadeus dall'Aristonello, during the third evening of the Sanremo festival, returns to the Jhon Travolta 'case' and jokes again about last night's gag. “There was also a complaint from the Italian duck association according to which what we did was the worst thing that happened to the ducks after the hunt” concludes the showman.

Sanremo 2024: Eros Ramazzotti at Amadeus, should I dance here too?

The controversy over John Travolta hovers over the evening and Amadeus doesn't seem to like it. Ramazzotti tries to play down the drama: “Should I do the qua qua dance too?”. “You would do it with more kindness…”, replies the host.

Sanremo: Russel Crowe also makes a joke about the Travolta case

Even Russell Crowe gets into the John Travolta case and does so with a laugh. It happens when Teresa Mannino talks about an ancestor of the actor of Italian origins, explaining that you wouldn't think so given that he doesn't have a name that reveals these roots like, for example, Leonardo Di Caprio does. “Or like Travolta” suggests Russel, arousing everyone's laughter, including Amadeus.

Sanremo: Amadeus, 'there has been too much talk about John Travolta and not enough about Giovanni Allevi'

“Thanks to those who chose to share with us their fragility, their strength, their praise of life. There has been too much talk about John Travolta, but not enough space has been given to the greatness of the maestro Giovanni Allevi”. Amadeus kicks off the third evening of the 74th Sanremo festival, and at the opening of the episode tries to turn on the controversy surrounding the performance of John Travolta, guest of yesterday's evening.

“Thank you for the affection, for the enthusiasm, for the exceptional ratings you are giving us – said the host – Thanks to the 30 singers, their songs these days are the soundtrack of our lives, the streaming numbers are impressive record, the radio ratings, we won't talk about it, but an even more heartfelt thank you to those who were able to convey important emotions on this stage.”