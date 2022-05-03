ALCAR presents the new multi-spoke rim: AEZ Atlanta. Featuring a central area compact and angular, with a design a dynamic and linear rays and with two color variations, this light alloy wheel will never go unnoticed.

AEZ Atlanta alloy wheels sizes and models

AEZ Atlanta alloy wheels are available in sizes from 7.5 × 17 ″ to 9.5 × 20 ″with applications ECE & NADAEZ Atlanta covers a wide range of mid-range car models, including several cars hybrid And full electric.

AEZ Atlanta rim fit for Tesla Model 3

The ECE dimensions are available in particular for models from Audi A4 to Audi A8, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 GT, BMW 7 Series, Volvo XC40, XC60, V60 And V90 Cross Country, Tesla Model 3as well as many models Volkswagen And Skoda. In addition, the load capacity of up to 780 kg per rim offers the new AEZ rims a wide range of mounting options.

AEZ Atlanta rims, features and sizes

Dimensions: 7.5 × 17, 7.5 × 18, 8.0 × 18, 8.0 × 19, 8.5 × 19, 9.5 × 19, 8.5 × 20, 9.5 × 20 inches

Mounting: 5-hole fitting

Finishing: glossy black, graphite matte front-polished

Processing: cast, monobloc

Load: up to 780 kg

ECE: Audi A4 up to Audi A8, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 GT, BMW 7 Series, BMW 8 Series, Volvo XC 40, XC 60, V 60 and V90 Cross Country, Tesla Model 3, as well as Volkswagen and Skoda models

NAD: wide range of models

TPMS: 100% TPMS compatible

Warranty: 3 years

AEZ Atlanta rim fit for Audi Q3

