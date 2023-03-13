Mexico.- Aeroméxico with its line Aeromexico Vacations prepare complete vacation packages and with the sale blue offers up to 62% off on several national and international trips.

If you are preparing your next vacationsyou can take advantage of the packages that this airline offers in which includes flight, lodging and months without interest when paying with participating credit cards.

According to the official page, the sale period of this promotion is from March 10 to 20, 2023, for travel from March 10 and until July 30 of this year.

Some of the destinations and hotels where these Aeroméxico promotions apply are Krystal Ixtapa Hotel & Resort, with a cost of $4,400 pesos per person.

As well as Riu Vallarta with a price for a single payment of $6,500; Las Brisas Huatulco, price for a single payment of $5,550 or Dreams Acapulco of $5,800.

All of these include round trip airfare + 2 nights lodging + taxes + Premier Points + Up to 12 MSI.

Terms and Conditions

It should be noted that these rates are dynamic and subject to availability, in addition to not including tips, food or drinks, airport-hotel-airport transfers.

Likewise, the rates per person based on double occupancy apply only for individual reservations.