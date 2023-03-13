The job of filling in the gaps

Some 300 people have entered the theater dressed as a gala, with a single task, rare on a night like this: to go unnoticed. They are not famous, they are not nominated. Are the seat filler (“llenabutacas” in English). It is a profession that is only practiced one day a year: the day of the Oscars. Their task: to stand in the corridors of the theater and cover gaps. It works like this: at the gala, the guests come out during intermissions, to stretch their legs and because there’s an open bar for a reason. When they don’t return to the ceremony on time, one of those seat fillers takes their place, so that the vacuum doesn’t make the television broadcast ugly. “We don’t charge to do this,” explains Spencer, one of them. He got the job because he’s friends with “someone from the Human Resources department at the Film Academy.” “You fill out a form, and you wait,” he adds. Next to her, Alexandra explains “that it is a lottery” that they choose you. “But don’t kid yourself,” Spencer adds, “you don’t have to write an essay or anything to get admitted.”