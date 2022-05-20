After a few months of the inauguration of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), the airline Aeromexicoannounced the five route integration from this new venue, this after the announcement of Long live Aerobus a few weeks ago, expanding its routes from Santa Lucía.

the lMexican airlineannounced this Thursday the expansion of the connectivity network from the AIFAadding flights to and from Acapulco, Cancun, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Oaxacastarting next August 15.

In a statement, the airline Aeroméxico specified that these flights are additional to those that operate from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and said that growth will continue into the second half of September.

He also added that the current air routes that the company maintains from the AIFA on a weekly basis are to and from Merida with 7, Vallarta Port which increases from 4 to 7 and Beautiful villa with an increase from 3 to 7 flights per week. While the new routes announced by Aeroméxico will have the following weekly frequencies such as Acapulco with 7, Cancún 7, Guadalajara 14, Monterrey 14 and Oaxaca with 7.

“With the above, during August the offer of seats will be close to 50,000, which represents more than 400% growth compared to the current offer,” the airline said.

The airline company He added that, for the second half of September, he will seek to add flights to the city ​​of Veracruz as its ninth destination, which will see an increase in frequency on three of the routes.

With that, Aeromexico said that “it will be carrying out 900 monthly arrival and departure operations from the AIFA with a monthly offer of more than 100,000 seats”. He also added that with these new flights it will be operating 51 routes in the domestic market.

It was last May 11, when the Viva Aerobus airline announced that as of July 15, it would add five flight destinations to and from the Santa Lucia Airportamong them was the international route to Havana.

The AIFAinaugurated last March 21 after three years under construction, has faced criticism for operating only six domestic flights a day and one weekly international flight to Venezuela.

Although more and more companies add routes, since the proposal for its construction it has faced questions from security specialists due to the risks of sharing airspace with the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

With information from EFE.