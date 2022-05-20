The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority announced that the speed of the Wadi Madiq-Kalba road has been modified from 80 km/h to 100 km/h.

The authority explained that this decision comes due to the smoothness of the road, and the absence of residential communities and urban centers nearby, which speed may pose a danger in its presence.

On May 11, the authority had decided to implement a complete closure of Tariq Bin Ziyad Street (Khorfakkan City) in the direction of the Corniche Street, for maintenance work and raising the efficiency of asphalt during the period from Thursday, May 12, 2022, until Friday, May 27.



