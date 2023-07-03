Aena’s tender to hire the private security service for 46 airports and 2 heliports in its network has received the interest of ten companies that have already submitted their bids for the tender. In this way, the tender -divided into 13 lots- guarantees the award for the entire network for the coming years.

In addition to the current winners such as Segurisa or Trabisa, among the companies that opt ​​for the contract are Eulen, Ilunion, Sistach and UTEs (temporary union of companies) formed by Garda and Tagesa; Security Control Group and Dimoba; I-SEC Spain Services Management together with I-Sec Spain Aviation Security; I-SEC Spain Services Management / I-Sec Spain Aviation Security with Alert and Security Solutions; Southeast Security with Southeast Facility Services; and Transportes Blindados together with Visabren Servicios Generales.

From now on, the process will begin a second phase in which several rounds of dialogue will be held with the bidders, in which aspects such as the duration of the contract (initially set at four years, extendable for another year) or batch configuration. Once the dialogue period has closed, the suppliers must submit their final offers.

Modernization



The airport manager indicates that during the term of the contract, an important process of technological modernization will be carried out with which Aena seeks to maintain its leadership position in world airport management.

Specifically, the company will continue to install explosive detection equipment (EDS standard 3) for inspecting hold baggage, in compliance with European regulations.

In addition, the security filters will be modernized, with the implementation of state-of-the-art technologies (EDSCB, ATRS, Remote Screening and biometric systems), to expedite the passage through pre-boarding controls and improve the passenger experience.

As detailed in a statement, Aena will thus have invested 1,170 million euros in physical security in a decade (2018-2028), with the renewal of the baggage inspection systems in the hold, with the acquisition of new EDSCB equipment that will allow electronic devices or liquids do not have to be removed to pass security control, and with the deployment of new equipment dedicated to automating the passenger screening process.