AEMET puts seven communities on alert due to fog and minimum temperatures of up to six degrees below zero

Aragon, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Navarra, Euskadi and La Rioja They remain on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) early this Thursday due to thick fog, which will reduce visibility between 100 and 200 meters, and minimum temperatures of up to -6 degrees.

By community, they are under a yellow warning until noon due to both fog and very low minimum temperatures in Aragon, both Castilla and Catalonia; only due to fog Navarra, Euskadi and La Rioja; and Madrid and Andalusia due to cold, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website.

Locally dense fogs, which cause visibility reduced to 100 meters and can be freezing and wind-blown, affect large areas of Castilla y León.

They also extend into other areas, with reduced visibility of up to 200 meters; This is the case of the banks of the Ebro in Navarra, the Rioja Alavesa (Euskadi); in Aragón in the center and south of Huesca, Bajo Aragón of Teruel, the Cinco Villas region and the banks of the Ebro of Zaragoza; central depression of Lleida and Tarragona, in Catalonia, and points of Albacete and Ciudad Real (Castilla-La Mancha).

In parts of Aragon and large areas of Castilla y León, as well as in areas of Cuenca and Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha), the weather alert is for cold, for minimum temperatures of up to -6 degrees.

Also, in the Pre-Pyrenees of Barcelona, ​​the Pyrenees of Girona and Lleida the minimum temperature is six degrees below zero and four degrees below zero in the central depression of Barcelona.

In the mountains of Madrid the warning is for minimums of up to -6 ºC, and up to -4 degrees in the south, Vegas and the west of the Madrid Community.

In Andalusia, in the Córdoba countryside, the minimum temperature reaches -1 degree C in the early hours of the morning.

Eleven communities receive a yellow alert from the AEMET in 2025, especially due to rain, cold and fog

From AEMET they remember that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.