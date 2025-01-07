AEMET maintains eight communities on a yellow warning for wind, waves and fog; with Galicia in orange level

Eight autonomous communities are on yellow alert (risk) due to the forecast that very strong winds will be recorded this Tuesday, which will be around 90 kilometers per hour in Asturias, intense waves and fog, including Galicia, where the orange warning will be activated at noon (significant risk) due to coastal phenomena.

As reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on its website, early in the morning Galicia and the Principality of Asturias were under a yellow warning due to wind and coastal phenomena; due to strong waves Balearic Islands; due to very strong winds in Castilla y León, the Foral Community of Navarra and the Basque Country, and due to fog in the Community of Madrid and Castilla-La Mancha.

The yellow alert for rough seas was maintained early in the morning in A Coruña, in Miño de Pontevedra due to southwest winds of 50 to 61 kilometers per hour (force 7), Rías Baixas-Pontevedra and in A Mariña-Lugo, mainly around Bars and out to sea and the orange warning, according to Aemet, will be activated at noon due to coastal phenomena in the northwest of A Coruña, due to southwest winds of 62 to 74 kilometers per hour, force 8, and combined southwest sea of ​​4 to 5 meters.

On the western and southwestern coast of Asturias and in the mountain range and Picos de Europa, maximum gusts of wind from the south of up to 90 kilometers per hour are expected, and on the western coast coastal phenomena are expected from midday with winds from the southeast of 50 to 61 kilometers. per hour (force 7),

According to Aemet, in the Balearic Islands the problem is concentrated in Menorca where until ten in the morning the wind will blow from the north at 50 to 60 km per hour (force 7) with 3 meter waves.

In Castilla y León, southwest wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour in the north of Burgos; and maximum wind gusts with a southern component of 70 km per hour are expected on the Cantabrian slope of Navarra, as well as in the Basque Country in the Nervión-Araba/Álava basin.

In addition, fog, which causes visibility reduced to 200 meters, affected the Community of Madrid early this Tuesday, most likely in the metropolitan area, Henares, south, Vegas and west of Madrid. In the afternoon they will register in the Guadalajara mountain range (Castilla-La Mancha).

The Aemet warns that with an orange warning there is a significant meteorological risk due to unusual meteorological phenomena and with a certain degree of danger for usual activities and with a yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activity.