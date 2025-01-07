When moving to another country it is common for us to encounter some habits to which we are not at all accustomed. However, far from rejecting them, there are many foreigners who completely embrace these new customs and let themselves be carried away by this lifestyle radically different from what they have lived before. Such is this taste that some even admit to enjoying these more than what they experienced in their native country.

This is what happened to the young woman Wendya french who has been living in Spain for several years after leaving his native country behind. On his TikTok account (@_pazyflores), the young woman regularly talks about how her life has changed since he moved to Malaga and also the things that have surprised him the most since he settled in the Andalusian city.

A French woman explains why she loves living in Spain

For her, moving to the Costa del Sol has been “a big change”although it seems that I wouldn’t change it for the world. In one of her latest videos, the French citizen wanted to comment on the things she likes most about Spain and what she prefers compared to her place of origin. «These are the three things I like more about my life in Spain than my life in France», the young woman anticipated before going on to list what she appreciates most about her daily life in our country.

The first thing that this French girl, who has lived in Spain for two and a half years, wanted to highlight was meteorology. «One of the things I love here is the time“Clearly,” he explained to his followers, referring to the sunny days and good weather which can usually be enjoyed in many of the Spanish provinces with a beach. A clear characteristic that, without a doubt, has made me prefer to live in Spain than in France.









Another aspect that Wendy has pointed out in her video has been the rhythm of life that Spanish citizens have. «People are always out, they eat dinner much later… Well, this more external lifestyle, on the street, and one that is lived much later than in France,” said the young French woman, who prefers this lifestyle compared to their previous daily life in their country of origin.

The tiktoker loves the Spanish

Finally, the French content creator has left her favorite part for last: «The top 1 of what I love here in Malaga is the people. I love the Spanish, although I don’t know if I love the Spanish or the people from Malaga. In any case, what is certain is that what I love here are the people,” concluded the resident of Spain, highlighting once again the good attitude of people that he has known since he settled in our country.

The comments have been filled with users who have agreed with the French woman’s words about life in Spain. In fact, other foreigners have joined in with their praise and have applauded the good life that is led in our country: “I have been here for almost seven years and I can confirm that Malaga people are the best of the best», said one of these Internet users, while others have highlighted that «We Spaniards are the host».