The activities of the twenty-sixth edition of the Emirates International Dental Conference and the Arab Dental Exhibition “AEDC Dubai 2022”, the largest exhibition and conference in the world in various dental specialties and equipment, will be launched on the first of next February and will last for three days at the Dubai World Trade Center, with the participation of about 3600 companies. The exhibition will present nearly 4,800 innovative products in the field of medical solutions related to oral and dental health.

AEEDC Dubai is the ideal platform for doctors, experts and specialists in the field of dentistry from all over the region and the world, giving the event a wide opportunity to learn about the latest developments and innovations in this field, while the most important event of its kind in the world is expected to attract more than 66,000 participants from 155 countries.

The exhibition includes 22 international pavilions that include the most prominent international companies specialized in dentistry, including Italy, which was chosen to be the guest of honor in AEEDC Dubai for this year, in addition to the participation of countries that have a strong position in the field of dentistry such as: the United States of America, Germany, Brazil, China, and France , Spain, and Korea, which have been participating in AEEDC Dubai, represented by international delegations for many years.

The agenda of the 26th session of AEEDC Dubai includes 208 scientific sessions and 14 training workshops, which will help dentists learn about the innovative technologies newly introduced in this field, with the participation of a group of international experts, in addition to a competition for students to display medical posters, which will include 192 scientific posters from upcoming students. From all universities in the country and abroad.

growing confidence

AEEDC Dubai 2022 comes as one of the most important specialized events on the agenda of major international events hosted by the Emirate of Dubai throughout the year, which enjoys the participation of thousands of exhibitors and participants from relevant sectors from around the region and the world, in light of the emirate’s long and rich legacy in organizing and hosting major events. The most important of all is Expo 2020 Dubai, and its distinguished experience in this field over many years, and its great ability to provide the highest levels of safety and security for participants and exhibitors, in the face of the exceptional conditions the world is witnessing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to become Dubai is at the forefront of the few destinations in the world that provide the opportunity for direct meeting of those concerned with the specialties covered by these exhibitions and conferences, thanks to Dubai’s success in gaining growing confidence at the international level as a preferred and safe destination to host such events, which constitute a major driving force for the sectors related to it.

In commitment to this approach in ensuring the highest levels of safety, the organizers of AEEDC Dubai confirmed that the event observes the highest standards in this regard, and is keen to apply all precautionary measures accurately to ensure the safety of participants from all over the world and create a distinctive environment for building partnerships.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, CEO of the World Scientific Dental Consortium and AEEDC Dubai, Chairman of Index Holding, said: “We are pleased to continue our efforts to bring together the greatest minds in the fields of scientific innovation for the dental sector in Dubai. Strengthening medical alliances around the world to work together and access new ways of diagnosing and treating patients and providing the best possible medical care for them, as well as supporting the dental sector and opening a wider field for job opportunities through partnerships, which reached a total value in last year’s session of about 3.8 billions of US dollars.”

The Emirates International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition “AEEDC Dubai 2022” enjoys great support from the Dubai Health Authority, the World Scientific Dental Association, the Arab Dental Federation, the Executive Office of the Council of Health Ministers for the Gulf Cooperation Council States, and many local and international bodies and organizations.

Honorary President of AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition, Dr. Tariq Khoury, said: “The global event continues to record steady growth, as it has become today the largest international platform for discussing new innovations and the latest research in the field of dentistry, meeting an important demand represented in increasing the knowledge horizons of the participants and enhancing growth opportunities for exhibitors because The conference is a key gateway for the largest international companies specialized in oral and dental medicine to present the latest innovations and smart, highly effective solutions.”

Commenting on the selection of the Republic of Italy as the guest of honor for the twenty-sixth session of AEEDC Dubai, His Excellency Nicola Lehner, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the United Arab Emirates said: “We are pleased to be the guest of honor for this session of AEEDC Dubai, with the participation of more than 45 specialized companies. It has always been This medical edifice is a reference point for the foundations of dentistry at the global level,” noting the growth of the Italian dental sector by 4.5% in the past decade to reach 1.026 billion euros due to new global trends, including the growing health awareness in general and the importance of oral health and prevention in particular.

A number of specialized scientific sessions will be held over 3 days, including the Dubai International Dental Forum and the AEEDC International Oral and Maxillofacial Conference.

It is worth mentioning that the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Organization, a member of INDEX Holding and is accredited by the Continuing Education Program of the American Dental Association.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

