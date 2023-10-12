Philip Tortu it even beats an electric quadricycle in speed. It might seem like the slogan of an advertising campaign but in reality it is the outcome of the fun race that saw the Olympic champion of Tokyo 2020 (Olympic Games officially held in 2021) facing each other in the 4×100 meters relay and Citroen Ami. The athlete of Sardinian origins and Ami competed at the Arena Civica in Milan, as part of SfidAmi, a contest that took place on the athletics track in the heart of Milan in front of 800 children from the city’s middle schools.

The success of Citroen Ami

Tortu crossed the finish line first, leading the electric quadricycle of the French brand led by the marketing director of the Italian division of the brand Alessandro Musumeci. Despite being defeated on the athletics track, Citroen Ami can say it is satisfied with this “season” given that it has managed to further improve its numbers on the market. According to the data revealed by the French car manufacturer, the two-seater at the track has managed to go from 2,311 registrations, with 22% market share in 2021 to 37% with 3,927 units on a total market which includes 10,741 quadricycles (of of which 6,499 electric) in 2023 which has not yet ended.

Commitment with the youngest

A result that fully shows Ami’s success, not only among adults but also among young people. Since the launch there have been 13,147 orders with 3,400 bookings in 2023 alone. A closeness to the youngest also highlighted by the many projects with schools and sports clubs, the latest one which will start very shortly against bullying and which will involve 20 schools for a total of approximately 15,000 students.

Citroen Ami and Filippo Tortu

The relationship between Ami and Tortu then goes beyond this initiative, with the Olympic champion using the French brand’s electric quadricycle during his preparation sessions: “Citroen Ami gave us a big hand in training, they were able to follow me closely and this helped us understand many things. There are many beautiful messages that Citroen is carrying forward with Ami and which fit perfectly with my life and with my sport, with the values ​​with which I grew up in this field. Starting from the fight against bullying. Thanks to the results obtained in recent years, athletics is relaunching. The greatest teaching he gave me is that we all start from the same line, we are all the same before the shot, naturally the best one will come first afterwards. It’s a metaphor that can also be applied to bullying, if you think you’re disadvantaged or different from others you’ll never make it. This is a detail that made me particularly happy about this collaboration with Citroen.”