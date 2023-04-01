This Friday, March 31, the Administrative Verification Institute (see) closed 43 screens with publicity of the bookThe head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard.

It is a series of circular screens where the title of the book “El camino de México” was read, followed by the name of the chancellor, although with an error in “Ebrad”.

Said advertising was found in the streets of the Polanco neighborhood, of the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, in Mexico City.

Despite the fact that the ad only appeared for a couple of seconds, since more were being advertised on the same site.

In the publicity, Ebrard’s face is seen first, followed by the name of the book and at the end his name, although with said error.