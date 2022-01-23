Adventure sports A 75-year-old French adventurer died while trying to row across the Atlantic

Three years ago, Jean-Jacques Savin managed to drift across the Atlantic in a giant barrel, but this time a rowing trip across the Atlantic was his destiny.

75 years old french adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin he wanted to “laugh at old age,” he said, but his latest adventure ended in death. The Portuguese Coast Guard found a boat turning around Savin in the Azores on Friday, AFP news agency reported.

The Coast Guard sent a diver to examine the boat, but the body of the former “paratrooper” was found lifeless in the cabin.

Savin, known for his adventures, set out in Portugal on January 1 to cross the Atlantic in a row. He had not been contacted since Thursday after he had activated the distress alert.

The attempt to row across the Atlantic was just one of his many adventures. In 2019, he crossed the Atlantic in a giant barrel, taking advantage of only ocean currents. The barrel trip lasted 127 days.

Savin tried rowing to reach the Caribbean this time. Shortly after his departure, he had to extend his journey by 900 kilometers due to wind conditions.

He was last heard when he was north of Madeira on his way to the Azores.

Savin celebrated his 75th birthday last Friday in a two-cabin rowing boat. To celebrate his birthday, he had also brought mandolin, foie gras, and champagne.

“I’m on vacation on the high seas,” Savin said before leaving.

“I row for eight hours a day, and if the wind is too strong, I close my cabin,” he said.