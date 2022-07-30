Luis Suárez arrived at Nacional and became the number one bombshell in the South American football transfer market.
Below we review the best seven players who landed in South American football after the signing of the Uruguayan.
Yuri Alberto returned to Brazilian football after his experience in Europe and became a hierarchy reinforcement for Corinthians.
After his slow time in Mineiro, Diego Godín arrived in Vélez and will bring all his experience to the Copa Libertadores. Luxury signing in Argentine football.
Fernandinho became an idol for Manchester City and decided to return to Brazil to finish his career. Athetico Paranaense enjoys it. From playing the semifinal of the Champions League to being in the Brasileirao!
Everton became a new Flamengo player after passing through Benfica. In Brazil he had been a figure in Gremio and now he returned to the country to play in one of the giants.
Carlos Bacca finished his stage in European football and returned to Colombia to play in his Junior. He has more than enough for the local league and there is a lot of expectation for what he can give.
Arturo Vidal returned to South America after a successful stint in Europe. Boca and Flamengo wanted him, but he ended up betting on the Brazilian team.
Luis Suárez confirmed that he has a pre-agreement to return to Nacional. The mobilization of the fans ended up being key. He will have a contract until the World Cup.
