The hot topic of the day is the referee’s whistle that prevented Messias from scoring in Milan-Spezia. But how does the gaming advantage work?

The case of Milan-Spezia last night he shook the world of sport, with an obvious mistake on the part of the referee Serra in managing the advantage. Serra whistled a slight foul suffered by Rebic on the edge of the Ligurian penalty area without waiting to see if an advantage would materialize or not. By doing so, he prevented for a split second a Messias to score with a shot at the far post behind Provedel. But could such a case happen in video games?

Referees in video games –

As we have repeated several times, referees in video games do not need assistants or VARs per se, since they are already “perfect” as they are. This is because they are computers programmed by the developers, so any subsequent revision to an action would be nothing more than a repetition only on stage of what happened a few moments before. Applying the advantage rule is one of those situations, though, that will always leave the feeling of poor timing or even injustice in the eyes of some players. Until a couple of years ago, it could happen that a foul was whistled too soon or that it was not whistled at all, with a game like FIFA who, for example, did not correctly calculate the advantage deriving from the continuation of the action or from obtaining a free kick at the edge of the area. However, some significant improvements have been made relatively recently.

Don’t know if anyone else saw this but .. Seems like you are now able to choose to take the foul or not… Good Addition or not? # FIFA21 [Credit to @PropheC27 for spotting this 📸] 💜 pic.twitter.com/bDBJQq9SBG – FIFA 22 News  (@ FUT22News) July 26, 2020

How does the FIFA advantage rule work? –

In FIFA 21, in particular, a new feature has been introduced that leaves full control to the players to ask for the interruption of the rule of the advantage or not. By pressing the keys R2 + L2 or LT + RT, depending on the platform, it is indeed possible choose whether or not to take a free kick immediately after the execution of a foul by the opponent. This option is regulated by an icon at the top right of the screen, complete with a time bar (red on yellow) indicating the time frame within which a decision can be made. This entailed not only a choice for users, who can actually decide whether or not to continue the action, but also greater transparency on the timing in which the advantage rule is applied, which in the past always seemed too short or too long to as appropriate. With a timer in short, the videogame always has “more patience” to wait for the continuation of the action, or so it seems to the player. Certainly, with such a solution, Milan-Spezia last night would have ended differently …