The future of Ousmane Dembélé remains uncertain. The French winger ends his contract with Barcelona next June and at the moment the Barcelona club’s attempts to renew him are not working. Time is running out against Barcelona since in two weeks the player will be free to negotiate with any club.
At Barcelona they are not willing to lose Dembélé in exchange for nothing and Arsenal could give them a cable. As reported from The Independent, some intermediaries have proposed to the Barça club an exchange between Ousmane Dembélé and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has recently been dispossessed of the captaincy of the English team and is looking for an exit from the Emirates Stadium in this market.
Barcelona need a striker, and even more so after Kun Agüero’s withdrawal due to his heart problems, and from England they point out that the Gabonese could be a good solution to their problems in front of goal, at the same time that he would get rid of the problem of Dembélé. However, the room for maneuver at Barça is very narrow due to their financial problems and Aubameyang’s record is high.
In Barcelona it is not the only place where they are pending of the Gabonese. Several clubs in Italy, including Juventus, Milan or Inter, are also looking for a 9 and among them could be the next destination of Aubameyang.
As for Dembélé, his representatives do not agree with the economic amount that Barcelona offers him and that increase in salary that the player asks for is what separates him from renewing. And it is that the French has other proposals far from the Camp Nou.
Dembélé signed for FC Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund, where he coincided with Aubameyang, in the summer of 2017 for 135 million euros, being the second most expensive transfer in the club’s history. But that investment has not yet been amortized as the Frenchman has been injured longer than on the pitch. In five seasons at the Camp Nou, he has played 124 games in which he has scored 30 goals and handed out 21 assists. Barcelona fans are still waiting for the best version of Dembélé.
