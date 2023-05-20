At least in the photo that they spread in the social networksthe leaders of the producers who participated in the meeting with the government SecretaryAdán Augusto López, posed very smiling and it is that although they did not achieve a total solution to the problem, they left the commitment that the federal government will buy one million more tons of corn at 6,965 pesos per ton.

The federal official, with whom, according to the president of CAADES, mars vegaThey talked very well, he also promised that next week they will hold a new meeting, possibly in culiacan or in the Mexico Cityin which the representatives of the industrialists could be to unblock the problem of the commercialization of the harvests.

With 2 million tons he will buy SEGALMEX and 500,000 tons, the state government is trying to push the national market upwards by the time they sit down to negotiate with the industrialists because the international price is below 5,000 pesos. A profitable price for wheat will also be sought.

The delegation was headed by Governor Ruben Rocha The person who made the negotiations for the meeting and the little black in the rice was the assistance of the deputy Serapio Vargas, who had been vetoed by the producers for having treated them in a way they considered rude.

Potpourri. former governor Mario Lopez Valdez, and the businessman from Mochita, Héctor Cárdenas, boast on social networks of the interview they held mid-week with the chancellor and presidential candidate Marcelo Ebrard, in Mexico City, with which it can be deduced that they are alienated from the political current that drives their candidacy. Apparently they raised the urgent need to solve the problem of lack of profitable price for corn and wheat that brings the Sinaloan producers into revolution.

MY CITY. June 2 is the key date for the start of a series of activities that the city council will carry out to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the founding of the city of Los Mochis, the secretary of the city council, Genaro Garcia informs that a solemn meeting of the council will be held, possibly in the facilities of the old sugar mill, which will be attended as a special guest by Governor Rubén Rocha, there will be a concert by the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra.

The Topo Fest will be held and more than 100 mayors will come from all the municipalities of the country, from the national organization presided over by the mayor gerardo vargas. Anyway, at least on paper it looks like a big celebration.

TOUR. Raúl Elenes, the senator who came in as a substitute for Rubén Rocha, whose work and presence in the Senate has gone unnoticed, finally allowed himself to be seen, in a tour that he made yesterday through Ahome and it is that in electoral times you have to move unless you already do not have aspirations.

ARMOR. With the novelty that the Supreme Court invalidated the decree that declared the construction of the Mayan train to be of national security, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador immediately issued a new decree to shield all works in the southeast of the country.

“We left happy, there is no closure”: Marte Vega, president of CAADES

