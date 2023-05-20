As an anecdotal fact, but no less important, I would like to mention the fact that it was a journalist (Richard Ehrman) who favored the drop of the Berlin WallAlthough no historical fact is spontaneous and they are full of complexities, it was an express question of the italian reporter the turning point that marked history:

As a correspondent for the Ansa news agency, Ehrman attended a meeting on November 9, 1989. Press conference offered by the spokesman for the government of the German Democratic Republic (GDR), Günter Schabowski. There, Ehrman asked him to explain the plans of the authorities to allow the citizens travel outside communist Germany. The official’s response, pressured by the journalist, resulted in a few hours in the the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

I cite this fact in an effort to show how the media went from being a bridge between the event and the viewer, to take a starring roleNow, with the passage of time and the transformation of the media, the narratives adapt. As mentioned in class, in an interconnected and hyper-mediated world, reality tends to be spectacularized through an impact audiovisual with figures that go beyond logic, provoking a media “neo-populism”.

Rather than leave it as a fact of “styles” the media they carry a great weight on their shoulders when they fall into the game of creating impactful narratives that cause an audience, since they start with a kind of creation of scripts where they are forced to assign roles protagonists of “good” and “bad” or “heroes” and “villains”.

When all of the above happens within a country with freedom of expression and clear and equal rules for all, other styles emerge that generate a certain balance and avoid a unilateral trend, which although on occasions this kind of counterweights cause social polarization (as is experienced today within many Western countries), however the issue of today is another At an international level there are no universal rules, and the media have different freedoms or limitations depending on their origin of emission and acceptance of the same to be transmitted or not in other places.

In Fred Halliday’s book “The International relations in a World of Transformation” expresses the following; “According to these assumptions, we all belong to the nation and the nation embodied in its leaders, has a right over us, since it gives us identity.”

What happens when we do not feel identified with our collective identity? o What happens when we do not feel identified by the leaders of our nation?

These questions come to the case due to a personally observed trend of idolatry towards characters or leaders of other nations, which is explained solely by the consumption of foreign propaganda but without experiencing firsthand the negative side or the reality of the environment they govern. these leaders. The subject is so broad that it will continue in the next installment, in an effort to give it the importance it deserves.

