Adult model gets rich after subscribers ask her to do ordinary things

The UK girl-turned-adult model has shared unusual details about how non-erotic fan requests helped her make her fortune. As found out Daily Starmost of all money is brought to her by requests from fans to do ordinary things.

Bambi Love started creating content on the adult site in 2020 during the lockdown. She worked as an administrator, but due to the pandemic, she was sent on an extended vacation. Previously, 30-year-old Love managed to earn only 550 pounds (51.8 thousand rubles) a month, with a new part-time job, the amount of monthly earnings increased to 17 thousand pounds (1.6 million rubles).

However, most of the money for the girl is brought not by frankly erotic videos, but by the requests of subscribers to do their daily chores. So, for example, she received 60 pounds (5.6 thousand rubles) for a video in which she brushes her teeth, and 100 pounds (9.4 thousand rubles) for a video where she walks on sliced ​​​​pieces of bread. Simple things like cleaning and washing dishes are also popular. Her part-time job has already made her so rich that she made a down payment on her own house.

Bambi has thousands of followers on social media, and there she says that she is open to different ideas, but often receives very strange requests.

I often get asked to do normal household chores like vacuuming. Sometimes I do it in a maid outfit, sometimes fully dressed. Sometimes I refuse if the request seems too strange to me. For example, one subscriber asked me to send him a video of my cut nails. Another offered to paint himself blue and dance for him in a blueberry costume. Well, some things are simply unthinkable – once I was asked to take a bath of canned beans in tomato sauce Bambi Loveadult model

Love only creates adult content as a hobby, she continues to work her office job as an administrator on weekdays. Love is happily married and says that her husband fully supports her passion and sometimes even takes part in the video.

