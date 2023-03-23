Tunisia | Five migrants drowned, dozens missing in Tunisia

The boat was on its way to the island of Lampedusa in Italy.

Five Migrants from sub-Saharan Africa drowned and 28 were missing when their boat capsized off Tunisia on Wednesday.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

A Tunisian human rights organization confirmed the incident.

“The bodies of five migrants were found and five others were rescued, but 28 are still missing,” representing the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES) Romdhane Ben Amor told.

According to Ben Amor, the boat sank because it was overloaded. There were 38 people on the boat, most of whom were from the Ivory Coast.

Boat was on its way to the Italian island of Lampedusa. Due to its location – it is Italy’s southernmost point – the island is currently the landing place used by many migrants fleeing war and persecution from the African continent.

Even the emergency accommodation facilities on the island are already in trouble at the moment. The island’s emergency accommodation building intended for immigrants has 400 beds. In reality, the accommodation facilities are used by 3,000 migrants.

About 21,000 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa are believed to have ended up in Italy, with a population of 12 million.