The young women of Cruz Azul had a tremendous scare in their U-17 category this Sunday, March 27, 2022 when, during the match corresponding to matchday 12 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil U-17, a strong ball shot ended thunderous with the party of the player Adriana Ortiz.
On the morning of Sunday, March 27, 2022, Cruz Azul had to receive the Bravas de Juárez team in what would be matchday 12 of the new Liga MX Femenil tournament in its U-17 category, which is now giving its fruits and allowing new young soccer players to have the opportunity to continue growing and developing their soccer facing the professional scene where it will be possible for them to make the jump to the biggest team of the institutions they represent.
The match ran at its natural pace and at minute 41, a strong shot from the ball hit the face of player Adriana Ortiz who, after the blow, immediately vanished on the field of play. Alerting the medical staff that she instantly entered the court to attend to her.
Following the concussion protocols, the player was quickly transferred from the stadium to the Ángeles de Acoxpa hospital where the corresponding studies were carried out and a head injury was detected.
Fortunately, after the studies and the medical report, the situation was only shocked, since the player is not in any danger and is stable, as confirmed by the specialist doctors and the club’s medical staff who accompanied the player during her hospitalization.
Without a doubt, it was a great success on the part of the Cruz Azul doctors to act quickly and adhere to protocol, since blows to the head are very dangerous and must be treated quickly and concisely to avoid complications. So, the game, which ended with a light blue 2-1 victory, was left with that tremendous scare in which, fortunately, the player is fine.
