Without a shadow of a doubt, Adriana Lima she is one of the most loved and respected models in the fashion world. Recently, the supermodel had the honor of walking down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. On the occasion of the event, the woman wore a maternity look breathtaking that left everyone speechless. Let’s find out all the details together.

After theannouncement of her pregnancy, Adriana Lima has recently returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time the famous model was starring in a gossip after showing off the maternity look at the Cannes Film Festival that attracted theattention of all photographers.

On the occasion of the premier of the film “Top Gun” the famous model attended the Cannes Film Festival together with her partner Andre Lemmers. The couple is expecting a baby which should be born in a month. In fact, Lima is pregnant with her third child and is in the eighth month of pregnancy.

The fashion house took care of the model’s maternity look Balmain. Lima showed up on the red carpet with a total black look which left her belly uncovered. In detail, the dress signed by the well-known French fashion house featured a fluid skirt And porthole on the belly which remained completely uncovered.

Adriama Lima: the maternity looks similar to Rihanna’s

As we can well observe, the outfit of the supermodel are in rivalry with those of Rihanna. Even the latter, to communicate its first pregnancy she had put on a pink coat leaving her belly uncovered. Not only. On the occasion of a parade by Dior, the singer had sported a transparent dress that highlighted her shapes.

.