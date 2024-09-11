The Monterrey influencer Adrián Marcelo is involved in a new scandal, A video has emerged that would show aggression towards minors. The journalist Mich Rubalcava made it known on his YouTube channel and explained that he was sent the images in which the controversial former resident of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ making sensitive comments to minors.

“Adrián Marcelo’s Twitter account posted messages from many years ago, in which he makes comments alluding to his taste for minors. The video is very strong because it turns out that it would be, supposedly, Adrián Marcelo recording with his cell phone in a children’s pizza restaurant in Monterrey and making faces that he supposedly has a craving for it,” says Mich Rubalcava.

But that’s not all, as another video is circulating on social media in Mario Bezares, who is part of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, talks about the rumors about Adrián Marcelo’s sexual preferences.

“Adrián doesn’t have sex with Mario because he knows he’s gay. He said it at breakfast with Arath,” says one social media user, and another replies: “Adrián was the boyfriend of the handsome Nacho Lozano. In 2020, Jorge Carbajal and Javier Ceriani confirmed it.”

The participation of Adrian Marcelo within ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Televisa reality show produced by Rosa María Noguerón, was very controversial especially due to the confrontations she had with Gala Montes and Arath de la Torre.

Adrián Marcelo faced accusations of being a violent, sexist and misogynist man, This after showing their behavior in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, He had arguments with Gala Montes and called her a liar regarding her depression and Arath de la Torre accused him of not paying his taxes.

All this had an impact on Adrian Marcelosince he left ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ by his own decision, due to so much pressure, especially on social networks, but there are those who say that the production of the reality show would have taken the initiative to eliminate him ‘for the good of all’, since many sponsors left the project mainly due to Adrián Marcelo’s behavior in the reality show.