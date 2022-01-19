Seals to the structure in the province of Rovigo for a heavy debt. The current manager, Bioitalia, pleads innocent and asks for release from seizure: the responsibilities would be of an old company, which went bankrupt in October 2020. The events of the next two weekends are at risk

They were turning on the track in the late afternoon, when, suddenly, drivers and representatives of some teams were turned away and forced to leave their cars by the city police and private security personnel. As anticipated by The Voice of Rovigoin fact, the Adria International Raceway was seized on Monday 17 January due to an economic gap of 53 million. The fault, according to the Venetian newspaper, would not lie with the current company, Bioitalia, which manages the circuit and which has already declared itself innocent, but with another company that previously managed the Cavanella Po racetrack, without however being the owner. . The ownership, in fact, would belong to a fund constituted, in turn, by several names. See also Donnarumma para, Mbappé unlocks: PSG beats Brest and returns to +11

The old company went bankrupt in October 2020 – The newspaper The Gazzettino then announced the name of the company that would be linked to the bankruptcy: that is F and M, with registered office in Rome, whose bankruptcy sentence has already been pronounced by the Court of Rovigo on 21 October 2020. And as requested by the forces of The order, which took place on Monday afternoon at the circuit, Bioitalia has correctly cleared all the offices, awaiting answers through an application to the judge. The same fate happened to drivers and teams present on the track, to the desperation of some from abroad who were staying right inside the racetrack, forced in a hurry to leave it and find another accommodation for the night.

No appointments of the WSK World Championship – Meanwhile, Bioitalia has already declared that it is unrelated to the facts and that it has all the rights to continue with its business, after having previously signed a preliminary agreement, paying a deposit of 1.5 million euros. Meanwhile, padlocks have been placed on Adria, and most likely the next appointments on the calendar will be canceled, starting with the two appointments of the WSK Karting World Championship, with the young drivers of the future from over 50 countries expected, scheduled for the next two weekends. . all with consequent economic repercussions for hotels in the area, which had already received reservations. Shortly after the Karting World Championship, the Adria Rally was rescheduled, scheduled from 10 to 13 February if the racetrack is reopened. See also Rayados de Monterrey has the signing of Alexis Vega on track

