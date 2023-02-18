Before playing Peter in “Al fondo hay sitio”, Adolfo Chuiman starred in the successful Peruvian series “Mil oficios” in the early 2000s under the direction of Efraín Aguilar.

Adolfo Chuiman, currently recognized as Peter in “In the background there is room”, rose to television fame in programs such as “Risas y salsa”, “Taxidrivera ra ra”, “Who am I?… Dad” and more. However, one of his most remembered roles was that of Renato Reyes in the series “A thousand trades”. Did you know that the Peruvian actor was about to leave the production of Panamericana Televisión for a juicy sum of money and a car? Here we tell you.

“A thousand trades” It premiered in 2001 and from its first season it reached ratings peaks that made it the most watched production on Peruvian television in its schedule. With performances by Adolfo ChuimanMagdyel Ugaz, César Ritter, Vanessa Jerí, Irma Maury, among other talents, the soap opera directed by Efrain Aguilar It was the favorite of the audience.

What happened to “Thousand Trades”?

Although “A thousand trades” was at the peak of popularity in the early 2000s, in the third year of broadcast an administrative problem arose that led a large part of the main cast to resign and emigrate to other television channels with new projects.

“Eric Jurgensen, who had just joined América TV as general manager, suggested that I produce a fiction for him. I accepted, but I put as a condition that he hire me with my entire team and we did ‘Así es la vida'”, declared the director Efrain Aguilar to local media.

What happened to Adolfo Chuiman at that time?

Despite the fact that the cast of “Mil oficios” left the series to join the project of “This is life”, Adolfo Chuiman decided to remain at Panamericana Televisión. According to Efraín Aguilar, the actor Yes, he was summoned in the new production with a large contract involved:

“We spoke with Chuiman (Adolfo) for this project, at first he accepted, he made a juicy contract (with América TV), he even asked for a van; but on the day of the signing he said that he wanted to read the document and, in the end, he never signed. She stayed on Panamericana TV to continue doing ‘Mil oficios’. That is why he is not at the beginning of ‘Así es la vida’, he enters about two years later,” Efraín Aguilar explained to the Efectoguayaba portal.

"Mil oficios" premiered in 2001 and starred Adolfo Chuiman. Photo: Panini Album

Some time later and after the abrupt ending of “Mil oficios”, Adolfo Chuiman decided to join the cast of “Así es la vida”. By then, the executives of América Televisión hesitated to accept him: “The administration of channel 4 no longer wanted anything with him because he had left them standing with the contract and the key to the truck in his handI had to intercede, explain to them the quality of their work, in the end I convinced them,” added Efraín Aguilar.

it was so Adolfo Chuiman He debuted in “Así es la vida” in 2006, precisely in season 3 of the show as Roberto Sánchez, also known as “Gato”. Finally, this would stay until his final delivery in 2008.

Adolfo Chuiman acted in the series “Así es la vida” by Efraín Aguilar. Photo: America Television

Among Adolfo Chuiman’s most current television projects is the return of “In the background there is room” (2022) and “Back to the neighborhood” (2017-2021)productions in which he played Peter and Benigno Bravo, respectively.

How old is Adolfo Chuiman?

The actor Adolfo Chuiman He was born on October 18, 1946 in the district of Breña and is currently 76 years old.