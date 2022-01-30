Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Children’s minds and teenagers they are very approval oriented and are willing to go to great lengths to gain that approval through the social networksstated in Los Mochis on psychotherapist Jesus Mario Mancillas Peñuelas.

“We have already noticed over time an increase in accidental deaths when taking selfies in a dangerous way for the sole purpose of increasing likes, likes.”

The director of the Institute for Research, Training and Psychotherapy, explained that for this reason children and adolescents must be supervised when using digital platforms.

“The boy has not learned, he has not been able to have the approval of the people who are really close and then they begin to develop a vision, an alter ego within social networks, where they become different people who seek to be important through of the actions they perform.

network challenges

Given this, he added that they also learn from what others do, which is why some challenges have been so successful, especially in TikTok.

“Where if so-and-so does it and has obtained so many likes, well I am going to do it too, as a way to imitate the other who has been successful and not to seek my own path to be able to fully meet others, and unfortunately this is going to continue to happen as long as we continue to let children make digital life their main life, instead of helping them to focus on real life, flesh and blood friends, family, people who are really there with them.”

The specialist said that on many occasions parents are afraid of their adolescent children, who defend themselves by saying that they cannot get into their privacy. “But as long as the child or adolescent is under her supervision, nothing is completely private, much less social networks. When dads understand that digital life is also represented in real life, then they can really be careful.”

for dads

Mancillas Peñuelas recommended to parents that if the child is going to connect any device to the network, they should supervise them because they are going to go to what they like and not necessarily what they like is good.

“For example, following quite pathological people or characters who are on social networks, or, for example, in the case of boys and girls, orienting themselves in areas of sexuality that is not real, poor sexuality, and they become addicted to the porn. The recommendation for parents is continuous supervision.

He added that it is recommended that adolescents do not have mobile devices to connect to the network, but that they always be on physical devices that can be supervised by parents, and in places where they can be supervised, that is, instead of having a laptop that they put her in her room and connect to do anything, that they have a desktop computer that is in the living room, in the kitchen or in any other space where the parents can be passing by and watching what they are doing.

He commented that if social networks are used properly they can help the boy to socialize, to meet people from other places, to learn things that they did not learn before, to develop teamwork, but that the negative part occurs when the boy sees in these social networks an obsession.

“Then the use of the social network becomes pathological or sick when the boy stops doing things that help him in his development because he is on social networks, that is, instead of going down to see his cousins ​​who come to visit him. , prefers to stay on social networks, at that moment we say that social networks are pathological”.

He stressed that social networks are beginning to be used by children and adolescents for school use, but that the recommendation to parents is that they try to avoid them at least until high school and with supervision, and that the maximum time they would have to being on social media is one hour a day.