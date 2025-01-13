A gas leak has caused a strong explosion in a block of flats in the Navarrese municipality of Noáin. At least seven people have been injured after the incident, as reported by Navarra Television.

The events occurred between numbers 21 and 30 on Concejo de Zabalegui Street while the technicians were working in the area, which had been evacuated after the gas leak was recorded around 3:35 p.m. this Monday. Ambulances, firefighters and Local and Regional Police officers have been brought to the scene of the incident.

Initially, the Government of Navarra had reported that a gas leak had been recorded from a device, which had produced a fire flare. These events were recorded around 3:35 p.m. and firefighters from the Cordovilla park, Foral Police officers and technicians from the gas company had been mobilized to the scene.

More information soon.