ADNOC announced today the signing of the main terms of the LNG agreement, which includes the supply of at least one million tons annually of LNG for a period of 15 years with ENN LNG Singapore PTE, a company… A wholly-owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd., one of the largest private energy companies in China.

The shipments will be primarily from ADNOC's Ruwais low-emissions LNG project, which is currently being developed in the Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi. The export of cargo is expected to begin once the facility begins commercial operations, expected in 2028.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ADNOC, said: “This agreement to supply liquefied natural gas from the Ruwais Low Emission LNG project, which is being developed, strengthens ADNOC’s position as a reliable and responsible global energy provider, and provides new opportunities for value creation.” Throughout our gas value chain, as demand for this vital resource continues to increase, we are making significant progress in completing this strategic project as we expand our investments in low-carbon energy solutions to contribute to enabling transition efforts in the energy sector and continue to support our customers and partners. “.

The Ruwais LNG plant will be the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to operate with electricity produced from clean energy sources, making it one of the lowest carbon emissions-intensive LNG facilities in the world. The project is considered a major enabler of implementing ADNOC’s goal. The ambition is to achieve climate neutrality by 2045. The project, upon completion, will consist of two natural gas liquefaction lines, each with a production capacity of 4.8 million tons annually and a total capacity of 9.6 million tons annually. It will contribute to raising ADNOC’s targeted production capacity of liquefied natural gas by more than of weakness in order to meet the increasing global demand for this vital resource.

It is noteworthy that the implementation of the agreement is linked to making the final investment decision for the project, including obtaining regulatory approvals, and the progress of negotiations to reach a final sale and purchase agreement between the two companies.