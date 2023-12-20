Track limits and more: many problems for the FIA ​​to resolve

The 2023 F1 championship has on several occasions brought to light bizarre topics difficult for viewers to understand. Track limits were the most obvious example, with the finishing order of the Austrian Grand Prix, for example, which was overturned after the analysis of the on-boards by the Commissioners which led to sanctions post-race due to infringements of track limits.

The same occurred in the United States in Austin, with Haas which weeks later asked to be able to exercise the right of review after having examined potential infringements that would have brought Nico Hulkenberg into the points if the sanctions for the drivers guilty of not having respected the track limits. The FIA ​​rejected Haas' request, but it is clear that this issue must be addressed in view of 2024. Even in Qualifying, situations at the limit are wasted and to try to reduce the cases of impeding starting from the Italian Grand Prix, a time limit was introduced to be respected on the exit lap, an imposition which led to ad hoc stops in the pit lane to gain space and then respect the time limit. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur underlined that they are all topics on the agenda in the F1 Commission meetings.

“The biggest problem this season was the consistency of the decisions made, which is something we are talking about in the F1 Commission – the words of Frederic Vasseur during the Christmas lunch in Maranello – the priority is that the fans understand what is happening on the track. We can talk about track limits or the qualifying lap time limit, which was a joke. Russell went to the stewards 14 times and was never penalised. He means either that the rule is wrong or that it is not applied, but it makes no sense to have a rule and not act when it is broken. I hope this is a temporary problem.”.