Abu Dhabi (WAM)

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, witnessed yesterday evening the competitions of the third day of the “Finalistic Al Wathba 2022” festival, for the category of truths, in the “Camel Square” in Al Wathba area in Abu Dhabi.

Before the start of the “Four Symbols Evening Runs” competitions at the festival, His Highness attended a lunch banquet hosted by His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, President of the Camel Racing Federation and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, in his council in Al Wathba, in the presence of a large number Of the owners of camels in the state, and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The competitions of the “Final Al Wathba 2022” festival were organized in the presence of a large gathering of fans and followers of camel racing, and the attendees valued the great support provided by the wise leadership to this authentic heritage sport, the valuable prizes, and the generous sponsorship enjoyed by its competitions, praising the successes achieved by the state in this field.

The attendees thanked His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his follow-up and support for camel races, stressing that His Highness’s constant follow-up and generous sponsorship of these races contributed to the successes this noble sport has achieved, and the momentum, fame and brilliance of its competitions at the national and Gulf levels.

Mansour bin Zayed and Sultan bin Hamdan during the Al Wathba Final Festival

“Makhoora” by Saeed Hamad Saif Naeef Al-Amiri succeeded in winning the law and crowning the first symbols of the age of truth, after winning the Abkar Cup in the first main half, in addition to the financial prize of one and a half million dirhams, and covered the half-distance in 5.44.02 minutes, achieving the best timing time during the competitions, more than two seconds behind “Dalma” by Mana Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, who came in second place, and “Arrogance” by Mohammed Saeed Al Ameri came in third place.

The second half, dedicated to the open truths, witnessed the victory of “Mouj” by Hazaa Saeed Salmin Al Mansouri, to fly with the rifle and the financial prize of one million dirhams, as “Mouj” managed to finish the half in a time of 5.44.04 minutes, surpassing “Al-Arjab” by Sultan Saif Hareb Al Shamsi, He finished in second place, while he finished the third place “Hadad” by Mohammed Suhail Owaidan Al Ameri.

The camel of Saeed Ghassab, the sponsor of Al-Tira Al-Amiri, dominated the first and second places in the third main round, and the “Antelope” presented its owner the Al-Haqiq Al-Baqar Cup in the production category, in addition to the financial prize of one and a half million dirhams, with a time of 5.45.05 minutes, while “Kahal” came. The same owner came in second place with a time of 5.46.00 minutes, and the third “Shifa” by Muhammad Al-Awadi Yahya Al-Menhali came.

The games of symbols for the age of the truths were concluded with the crowning of the “United” Suhail Balramli Muhammad Al-Amri with the Jadan rifle in the production category in the fourth round, to extract an expensive symbol, and the financial prize of one million dirhams, and he came in second place “Mashir” Hamdan Saeed Al-Dari, and thirdly “Sattam” by Fahad Shreim Al-Marri.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan crowned the winners of the four symbols of the open and production competitions, in the presence of Abdullah Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Camel Racing Federation, amid the happiness of the owners and owners of camels crowned with the law.

The evening period of the Al-Haqiqat competitions for the hybridization of the tribesmen witnessed the establishment of 17 rounds, where the organizing committee allocated valuable financial prizes from 150 to 100,000 dirhams for the winners of the fifth to seventeenth rounds, in addition to financial prizes for the owners of the following positions.

42 strokes

Today, the age of encounter competitions for cross-breeding tribesmen will be held through 42 rounds, of which 26 are in the morning period, and 16 runs in the evening period, which is witnessing competition for 8 symbols, of which the first 4 symbols are designated for the firstborn, the open and the local, while the organizing committee has allocated 4 symbols for a category. The production, in addition to financial prizes ranging from one and a half million to 800 thousand dirhams for the winners of the law.

Pricing for presidential camels

Yesterday evening, 45 rides from the symbols’ runs moved to the Presidential Camel Corporation, with 15 rides from the first half, and 10 from the second, third and fourth runs. The transmission of 15 horses in one run is the first of its kind in the history of camel racing.

The pricing of presidential camels represents permanent and continuous support for the sectors of this sport in the country and all Gulf countries.