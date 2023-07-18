The agreement, which ranges from 25.7 to 33 billion dirhams (7 to 9 billion dollars), is an important step in the strategic partnership between ADNOC Gas and Indian Oil Limited, the two pioneers in the energy sector.

This deal represents another important achievement for ADNOC Gas in its continuous endeavor to expand its global reach, and strengthens its position as a preferred global partner for the export of liquefied natural gas, and confirms its solid strategic partnership with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited in the liquefied natural gas market.

On this occasion, Ahmed Al-Abri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, said, “We are pleased to announce the conclusion of this agreement for the sale of liquefied natural gas, which strengthens our long-term and solid partnership with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited. We look forward to expanding our cooperation and are proud that our exports from LNG will support the development of the Indian Oil Corporation and contribute to the comprehensive development process that India is witnessing.”

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC Gas will deliver up to 1.2 million tons per annum of LNG to Indian Oil Corporation Limited in India.

This agreement reflects ADNOC Gas’s ability to meet the growing global demand for liquefied natural gas, which is a vital fuel for achieving a responsible, rational, gradual, practical and just transition in the energy sector.