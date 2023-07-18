The one currently on the market is the latest Fiat Panda Hybrid with the restylingthe best-selling car in Italy, in Europe and in the world, always at the top of sales, both in the last year with over 100,000 units sold in Italy and in 2023 it still continues to hold its own.

Fiat Panda Hybrid in the RED trim

This version represents the latest evolution of the current model, since the introduction of the new generation is expected in 2024, probably also electric. In 2023, the new model can be purchased in two versions: Pandas and Panda Crosses, both equipped with a mild-hybrid FireFly hybrid engine. Let’s find out characteristics And Fiat Panda prices, of which the Panda hybrid it is the most requested.

Fiat Panda Hybrid, characteristics

In 2023, the Fiat Panda Hybrid offers several options. You can choose between the standard versions Pandas and Panda Crossesthe latter also available in the set-up RED. In addition, a special series called the Panda is available Garmin.

The interior of the Panda with 7” touchscreen radio and digital system DAB extension

The basic set-up of the Panda Hybrid offers the air conditioner and electric windows. Furthermore, it is possible to choose the city package to add further options, such as 7” touchscreen radio with digital system DAB extensionpredisposition Apple CarPlay and compatibility Android Autoelectric mirrors, parking sensors, i look for Style and an adjustable driver’s seat (optional for third seat). It is also possible to select the desired color for the car.

Panda is hybrid

For the set up Cross, the automatic climate control is lost, but a new fabric for the seats is introduced. All options are included as standard.

Fiat Panda engines and performance

As for the engines, the basic version of the Panda offers the possibility of choosing between the a LPG 1.2 Fire with 69 bhp and a new engine 1.0 GSE hybrid from 70 HP. In contrast, the FireFly hybrid is the only option available on the Panda Cross. The petrol Panda, EURO 6.4, with the 70 HP (51 kW) engine at 6,000 rpm has a maximum torque of 92Nm (9.38 kgm) at 3,500 rpm, reaches a top speed of 164 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 13.9 seconds.

The measures of the new Panda Measure WIDTH (mirrors closed) 1,672mm WIDTH (mirrors unfolded) 1,882mm LENGTH 3,686mm HEIGHT 1,551mm CROSS HEIGHT 1,614mm Panda Hybrid BOOT 225 litres Panda LPG TRUNK 200 litres Wheels 15″ Characteristic measures of the new Panda Hybrid

Hybrid Fiat Panda, 4×2 and 4×4

both versions, Panda Standard and Panda Crossare available with the 4×2 tractionon the front wheels. However, the 4×4 all-wheel drive is available exclusively on the limited series Panda 4×40°a special edition produced in suns 1,983 examples. He has a 6 speed gearbox.

Fiat Panda 4×40° in twist

Because the Fiat Panda Hybrid is successful and in great demand

The Fiat Panda is a small compact car with a practical and versatile design, available in a variety of engines and trim levels that manages to satisfy the needs of the youngest, families and the elderly very well. It is successful because it is a reliable, economical and easy to drive car.

Here are some of the reasons why the Fiat Panda Hybrid is in great demand:

Affordable Price: the Panda is a very convenient car, both to buy and to maintain.

the Panda is a very convenient car, both to buy and to maintain. Efficient Fuel Consumption: It consumes little fuel and is very fuel efficient, making it a great choice for those looking for an economical car to drive.

It consumes little fuel and is very fuel efficient, making it a great choice for those looking for an economical car to drive. Practical design: its design is very practical, with a roomy passenger compartment and a roomy boot.

its design is very practical, with a roomy passenger compartment and a roomy boot. Versatile: it is a versatile car, capable of adapting to a variety of needs. It’s a great choice for city dwellers, but it’s also spacious enough for trips out of town.

it is a versatile car, capable of adapting to a variety of needs. It’s a great choice for city dwellers, but it’s also spacious enough for trips out of town. Reliable: It’s a very reliable car with engines that always do a lot of mileage.

It’s a very reliable car with engines that always do a lot of mileage. Economical to maintain: The Panda is a very cheap car to maintain, with relatively low insurance, maintenance and repair costs.

All these features make the Fiat Panda an excellent choice for anyone looking for a small, practical, reliable and economical car.

Bumper, tailgate Fiat Panda Hybrid Launch Edition Fiat Panda Hybrid Launch Edition pillar H logo Fiat Panda Hybrid Launch Edition front seats Interior, Fiat Panda Hybrid Launch Edition dashboard Fiat Mild Hybrid petrol engine 1 litre, 3 cylinders Studs rims Seats made with the Fiat Panda Hybrid Launch Edition material The methane filling point is located near the petrol filler neck Fiat Panda Hybrid converted to methane CNG system control unit on the Fiat Panda Hybrid Fiat Panda Hybrid boot converted to methane Fiat Panda Hybrid methane cylinders converted to methane

Panda prices 2023

👉 1.0 FireFly 70hp S&S Hybrid: €15,500

👉 1.2 Fire 69hp S&S EasyPower LPG: 16,600 euros

👉 1.0 FireFly 70hp S&S Hybrid Garmin: 18,750 euros

👉 1.0 FireFly 70hp S&S Hybrid Cross: 18,500 euros

👉 1.0 FireFly 70hp S&S Hybrid Red: 18,750 euros

Fiat Panda photo

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it!):

👉 Also read all the news, tests and curiosities about the Fiat Panda

👉 New hybrid Fiat Panda engine

👉 The new Panda 4×4

👉 Panda 4 × 4 electric

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK