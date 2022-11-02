The pilot project uses smart sensors to collect data from all locations of ADNOC’s chain of operations, from the oil well to the customer, that accurately shows how much carbon dioxide is used to make products such as Murban crude, ammonia and jet fuel. The readings will then be automatically recorded in a central registry using blockchain technology.

This transparency in emissions levels will enable independent regulators to certify the carbon intensity of products, enhance customer confidence and provide clearer information on the carbon footprint of their purchases.

On this occasion, Abdel Moneim Saif Al Kindi, CEO of ADNOC’s Human Resources, Technology and Corporate Support Department, said: “There is a general impression that the blockchain is only associated with cryptocurrencies, but the decentralized data records that this technology provides have great and promising benefits. It can be used in the energy sector.

This promising pilot project will contribute to shedding light on ADNOC’s manufacturing operations, and will show the world the advantages of its products that make them among the least emissions-intensive in the oil and gas sector.”

The Low Emission Product Certification Initiative is part of a wide-ranging Memorandum of Understanding between ADNOC and Siemens Energy.

According to this memorandum, the experts of the two companies will cooperate in devising technologies that contribute to accelerating emissions reduction processes and achieving a smooth transition to the use of clean energy.

The memorandum also provides for joint cooperation between the two companies’ experts at the Siemens Energy Innovation Center in Abu Dhabi.

Other areas of joint cooperation include electricity supply and Power2X technologies for the production of green hydrogen and its derivatives and industrial products derived from carbon dioxide.

For his part, Dr. Fahad Al Yafei, Head of Technology at Siemens Energy in the Middle East, said: “Siemens Energy will work closely with ADNOC to develop solutions to reduce emissions that benefit the entire energy sector, as investing in innovative solutions and technology is a pivotal factor in reducing emissions. and achieving climate neutrality goals.

According to an agreement signed by Sophie Hildebrand, Head of Technology at ADNOC, and Dr. Fahad Al Yafei, Head of Technology at Siemens Energy in the Middle East, during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference “ADIPEC 2022”, the cooperation between ADNOC and the Center will begin. Siemens to innovate in energy in Abu Dhabi by the fourth quarter of 2022.

This collaboration is the latest in a series of distinguished partnerships between ADNOC and technology leaders around the world.