The market is open and FC Barcelona is ready to start finalizing signings. The Catalans have the signatures of Christensen and Kessié in advance and will soon make their arrivals official for the next cycle. In addition, they have verbal agreements with multiple players that they will try to sign as the market progresses and when the club has financing.
However, there is a specific area where the Catalans are suffering headaches, the far right. The Blaugrana did everything in their power to renew Dembélé, however, the mission would have failed. The Frenchman’s replacement was destined to be Raphinha, with whom there was a verbal agreement, however after the salvation of Leeds United this signing is ruled out, for which the Blaugrana will bet on an emerging option.
Barcelona has set its sights on Adnan Januzaj, the Real Sociedad player whose contract ends in the summer and will continue with the Anoeta club. The Blaugrana see the Belgian as a talented and irregular footballer, however, the complicated situation within the market for the Catalans makes the former Manchester United the most interesting man available for the position, as they could soon present him with a formal offer .
