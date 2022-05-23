Criticism of Mara Venier and the program for how the moment dedicated to the winner of Amici was managed.

Yesterday a Sunday In was the guest the winner of Friends 2022 Luigi Strangis. Hosted that caused a lot of discussion for the way in which it took place. The singer entered the studio almost at the end of the episode.

No deep interview, few topics covered, for example, the love story born in the Mediaset talent show with Carola has not really been talked about.

Aunt Mara paid just a few compliments to the singer, she promoted her Ep just out and then made it perform on the notes of Keep me tonightone of the hits contained in his first record.

Mara Venier received several criticisms. First of all by Luigi’s fans who waited for hours and hours of interviews with different characters before being able to see their favorite in the studio.

Several fans on social media have admitted that they expected something more for the fresh winner of Friends. Then another criticism Mara received it for having invited a person who became famous thanks to a transmission broadcast on competing TV.

Actually Mara is no stranger to these favors with Maria De Filippi. Also last year he welcomed into the studio Giulia Stabile and Sangiovannitwo talents who came out of Amici’s school.

Even last year there was no lack of criticism but the Rai presenter simply said that she was happy to give visibility to young talents thanks to her television space.

Also already a few weeks ago Mara Venier she ended up in the eye of the storm for having canceled the interview with Manuel Bortuzzo due to the presence the day before at Verissimo by Silvia Toffanin.

Also in this case Luigi the previous Saturday was present in the concurrent broadcast, why this time Mara has turned a blind eye, accepting to host the singer anyway? Many accused it of inconsistency.

How will he react Mara Venier in the face of all these criticisms?