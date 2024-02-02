Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Media Network announced that Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, has joined its work team, to participate in commentating on sporting events and competitions with his distinctive voice that local and Arab sports fans are accustomed to.

The addition of Al Hammadi, with his extensive experience in the local, Gulf and Arab media, represents a strong and essential addition to the work team, as he will actively participate in developing plans to develop the content of Abu Dhabi sports channels, by providing consultations on development and modernization, in addition to playing a major role in a new project to discover sports commentators. Talented young national talents, and contributing to the development of these cadres for excellence in media work and sports commentary, as well as participating in managing and proposing training courses that will be held for new broadcasters and commentators.

Rashid Humaid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: “Al Hammadi’s joining the work team at Abu Dhabi Sports Channels contributes to enhancing the presence of national competencies, given his extensive and long experience in the media sector in general and sports media in particular, in a step that supports the process of change led by the network.” And its various media platforms.

Al Qubaisi indicated that Dr. Adnan Al Hammadi will be one of the main lecturers in the specialized courses that will be offered by the program for exploring and qualifying sports commentators, stressing that he is confident in his abilities that will contribute to discovering the future generation of media professionals and attracting qualitative competencies that will enhance our efforts aimed at presenting a distinct and advanced image of the national media. .

For his part, Dr. Al Hammadi expressed his happiness at joining the Abu Dhabi Media Network, the long-established and pioneering institution in Arab and Gulf media, stressing his openness to all ideas and opinions that would achieve the vision and goals of the Emirati media.

Al-Hammadi is considered one of the most prominent media figures at the local and Arab levels, as he holds the position of Chairman of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council since 2021, and he enjoys a distinguished professional career in the sports and television field, ranging from arbitration and commentary to presenting programs and directing.