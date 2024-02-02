Friday, February 2, 2024
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm debuts and Sebastián Muñoz hopes to shine again

February 2, 2024
in Sports
After his untimely and controversial departure from the PGA Tour, the Spanish golfer Jon Rahm is ready to debut in the LIV Golf this weekend when the third season begins in the resort of Playa del Carmen, state of Quintana Roo (east).

Over eight years on the American circuit, Rahm developed an ascending career adorned with 11 victories. His most notable triumphs were two 'Majors': the United States Open in 2021 and the Augusta Masters in 2023, the best year of his career so far.

Photo:

John G. Mabanglo. Efe

Just the year Rahm won the US Open, Saudi Arabia announced the creation of its own golf circuit and with the financial support of its Public Investment Fund gave rise to LIV Golf.

The new league immediately became a threat to the PGA Tour because of its superior ability to offer more attractive prize pools.

In 2022, faced with the siege of LIV Golf, Rahm offered “his most absolute loyalty” to the PGA Tour where he accumulated earnings of $51.5 million. However, the following year the Spaniard could not resist an offer of 500 million dollars from the Saudi league. “I'm not going to lie, money has been one of the reasons for making this decision,” Rahm said.

This is how Jon Rahm arrives at LIV Golf

In December 2023, the PGA Tour suspended Jon Rahm from its tournaments. However, the Spaniard has the right to appear at the United States Open and the Augusta Masters for having won them. In this way, Rahm's agenda for 2024 included those two 'Majors' and the 14 tournaments that make up the LIV Golf calendar.

The first of them will be at the 'El Camaleón' field of the Mayakoba tourist complex, from Friday, February 2 to Sunday, February 4. In those three days, 54 holes will be played, unlike the tournaments on the American circuit in which 72 holes are played in four days.

This third season of the LIV Golf will be played by 54 players, 52 of them divided into 13 teams – 12 in the two previous seasons – of four golfers each, plus two wild cards.

Rahm will be the captain of the team called 'Legion XIII' in which he will have as teammates the Englishman Tyrell Hatton, the American Caleb Surratt and the Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent.

Regarding the name of his team, Jon Rahm explained that it is inspired by “the mythology of the warrior spirit” and detailed that it reflects “his decision and his mentality of being ready for battle. During the Roman Empire, the iconic Legion XIII Gemina existed in Caesar's army.

The rivals to beat for Jon Rahm in the 2024 LIV Golf season are the Americans Dustin Johnson and Talor Gooch, leaders in 2022 and 2023.

By team, Rahm's 'Legion Paul Casey, the Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Charles Howell III and the Indian Anibal Lahiri).

Colombian Juan Sebastián Muñoz is ready for a new season at LIV Golf. He will continue on the Torque GC team, which will have a change: the Chilean Joaquín Niemann continues as captain and now, in addition to his compatriot Nico Pereira, the Mexican Carlos Ortiz arrives.

Although in the LIV Golf he does not have the right to distribute points for the world ranking, Jon Rahm – currently third in the world – said he was determined “to win everything” in this new stage of his career.

