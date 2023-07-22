Admirable! The noble gesture of the Japanese after beating Zambia in the World Cup

Japan forcefully thrashed Zambia (5-0) in their first match in group C, that of Spain, in the Women’s World Cup, this saturday in Hamilton (New Zealand).

The Japanese had to wait, however, for the 43rd minute and for a goal from Hinata Miyazawa to open the bookmark.

Attacker Mina Tanaka widened the gap in the 55th minute, before Miyazawa scored her second goal seven minutes later, aided by the Zambian goalkeeper’s mistake. Catherine Musonda.

Jun Endo scored the fourth in the 71st minute. And in the throes of the match Musonda was sent off after causing a penalty.

Riko Ueki did not miss on her second attempt, as goalkeeper Eunice Sakala stepped over the line on the first and the shot had to be repeated.

Champions in 2011, the Japanese take the lead in group C ahead of Spain, which defeated Costa Rica (3-0) on Friday. Zambia will be the next rival of the Spanish. (Lionel Messi made his debut at Inter Miami with a tremendous goal)

🇯🇵 In their World Cup debut, Japan thrashed Zambia 5-0. 📌After the game ended, the squad left a message for the stadium staff: 👏🏼They wrote ‘ARIGATOU’ (which means ‘Thank you’) on the board and left their dressing room immaculate. #FIFAWWC #JPN pic.twitter.com/tyGDTSQUmL — World Cup Match (@Futfemdata) July 22, 2023

In addition to the thank you message, the Japanese players cleaned the entire dressing room.

