Real Madrid brought back its former player, Joselo Mato, 33, to occupy the position of the classic striker, amid endless ambitions to include Frenchman Mbappe, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, who is the most prominent goal of the Spanish royal club.

One attacker is enough

A few days ago, Real Madrid did not have a classic striker who could fill the vacant place left by Karim Benzema, before the Spanish club succeeded in signing Joselo Mato from Espanyol.

• Italian Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid’s coach, said in press statements during his team’s presence in the United States of America in order to prepare for the new season, that his team does not need to contract with another striker.

Ancelotti confirmed that Real Madrid can play the entire next season with the presence of only one classic striker (No. 9) in the ranks of the team, just as he played the previous season with only Karim Benzema.

The Italian praised the deals his team concluded this summer, especially the contract with Englishman Jude Bellingham, who came from Borussia Dortmund, Germany, to support the Spanish team’s midfield.

Ancelotti indicated that the team that will defend Real Madrid’s dreams next season will be better than the one that competed last season, despite the departure of its first star, Karim Benzema, to the Saudi League.

Who is Joselo?

• Joselo started his story with Real Madrid 13 years ago, when he was a player in the ranks of the Royal Club Academy and played for the “Castilla” team, to be the best scorer in the reserve team in the Spanish capital, and led him to promotion to the second division, after he scored 19 goals in the league and 7 goals in the play-off rounds.

• Joselu’s brilliance with the reserve team led him to appear for the first time with the first team in 2011 in a match against Almeria, to score a goal after only participating in three minutes, but he left after that for other experiences.

Joselu played in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hanover, then moved to the English Premier League to play for Stoke City and Newcastle United, and played in the Spanish League for Deportivo de La Coruña, Alaves and Spaniol.

Joselu starred with the Spanish national team in the European Nations League 2023 and was a major reason for winning the title, as he scored the winning goal in the semi-final against Italy, scored a successful penalty shootout against Croatia in the final, and scored twice against Norway during the course of the tournament.