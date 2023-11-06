It seems there were often arguments between the two spouses found dead in Corbetta: Vita had also attempted to take his own life in the past

After the terrible discovery made by a 24-year-old boy yesterday in Corbetta, in the Milan area, the authorities are now investigating to clarify the causes and dynamics of the two’s deaths spouses, parents of the aforementioned young man. According to what was discovered at the site where his bodies were found, it would be a case of murder and suicide. It was done by the woman, who had psychiatric problems and who, according to her neighbors, often argued with her husband.

Another family tragedy occurred yesterday, Sunday 5 November, in Corbettaa municipality of almost 20 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Milan.

A young man of only 24 years around 3:00 pm he returned to his parents’ house, where he had been living for some time while waiting for some renovation work to be completed in his, and found them both dead, immersed in their own blood.

The boy, in shock, immediately alerted the authorities. Responding to the scene were i 118 rescuers in addition to the police, but for the two, wife and husband, he was not already there nothing more to do.

The victims were called Life Of Bono And Luigi Buccino, they were married and lived in that house on Via Piave in Corbetta. They were 47 and 51 years old.

Once all the findings had been carried out at the scene of the double crime, the investigators partially clarified the dynamics of what happened.

It would appear that it was a murder suicide, carried out by the 47-year-old. The woman would have first stabbed her husband to his back while he slept, and then cut his throat. Subsequently, with the same knife, he would taken his life.

The story of the neighbors of the spouses who died in Corbetta

The past of the two is also being investigated. Vita Di Bono, according to what emerges, had gods psychiatric problemsfor which in the past she had also been hospitalized in a facility in Magenta.

Furthermore, it appears that some time ago he had already tried to take his own life.

The relationship between the two it seems that he had reached the terminuswith the 51-year-old having every intention of leaving home and she, who instead obsessively wanted to save the marriage.

THE neighbors they say that arguments were frequent. However, it is not clear whether there had been one the evening before the crime.

They will follow updates.