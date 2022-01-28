INMA RUIZ Lorca Friday, 28 January 2022, 14:07



Adif technicians will meet within two weeks with residents of Torrecilla and Campillo who consider the water passages planned in the construction project of the AVE platform in the Lorca-Pulpí section, which was awarded this week for 207 million, insufficient euros, since they do not guarantee the evacuation of the torrent in the case of strong floods.

The Government delegate in the Region of Murcia, José Vélez, made this commitment this Friday with representatives of the affected residents, who approached him during his visit to the Tercia district, where construction work on the Mediterranean Corridor platform is progressing in the Totana-Lorca section.

Vélez recalled that in Tercia the original project was modified at the request of the residents, and a viaduct 2.1 kilometers long and 14 meters high will be built instead of the five bridges initially planned. The “Government of Spain is sensitive, we are open” to the modification and “the best is going to be done so that the citizens are happy,” he said.

The vice president of the Torrecilla neighborhood association, Pedro Coronel, trusted that they will now be listened to after two years of claims and refusals by Adif. “We hope that they become aware of the shortcomings of the project and modify it, because if not, it will be a catastrophe foretold.”

Vélez verified the evolution of the construction works of the viaduct in which the deep foundation is being worked on by means of large-diameter piles. The workers carry out the previous earthworks and transversal drainage works on the RM-D3, known as Carretera Nueva, which will extend to the Camino de Enmedio. The execution period will be eight months.

The president of the Villaespesa Soterrada Platform, Patricio Gómez, stressed that “we are very happy with the modification of the initial project” that “suffocated us and left us isolated, the five bridges were a roller coaster.” He assured that they will be “very attentive to the execution of the project and we will see the AVE soon”.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, who accompanied Vélez on his visit, underlined the Government’s “commitment” to the construction of the Mediterranean Corridor, which he defined as an infrastructure that will change “the future” of the town. He recalled that together with the section under construction (Totana-Lorca) and the one that has just been awarded (Lorca-Pulpí) work is also being done on drafting the project for the urban integration of the railway under the city, after achieving an extension of the underground section to the 2.4 kilometers. Neither Vélez nor Mateos specified deadlines for high-performance trains, commuter trains and goods to travel through the municipality of Lorca.