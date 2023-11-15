Adif has surpassed a new milestone in the construction of the Murcia-Almería High Speed ​​line with the excavation of the southern mouth of the El Rincón tunnel, 928 meters long, located in the Lorca district of Almendricos. The structure is part of the section between Lorca and Pulpí and a new technical challenge has been overcome due to the characteristics of the terrain and the environment, according to Adif sources.

The beginning of the excavation was carried out in the middle part and from that point progress was made towards each of its mouths, given the shallow depth of the structure. The objective was to minimize the impact on the environment.

This strategy and the use of innovative techniques, such as auscultation systems and laser topography, have made it possible to achieve a high degree of performance, with an average advance of eight meters per day in destroy (from the top of the tunnel to the center) and four meters daily in advance towards the mouths. The excavation has been completed in just over a year and the challenge posed by the characteristics of the terrain has been overcome.

Once the excavation of the south mouth is completed, it is planned to reach the north mouth, the Murcia side of the tunnel, located between the Almendricos and Pulpí stations, at the beginning of next year.

The tunnel is part of one of the sections that make up the Murcia-Almería High Speed ​​Platform, the one between Lorca and Pulpí, with a route of 31.3 kilometers. It also includes a new Almendricos station and those at Puerto Lumbreras and Pulpí, as well as eleven viaducts in a 2.7 kilometer stretch.