The state of the works will allow the underground installations that will allow the arrival of the AVE to Murcia to be completed in the coming months. Adif is finalizing the assembly of the track in the boarding area that it is building in the northern part of the station, next to the old building. In addition to the tracks, Adif is also assembling the catenary in the access section to Murcia. It corresponds to the part that remains to be electrified between Beniel and the capital of the Region.

As the Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, reiterated yesterday, the Government’s plans consist of high speed being in service this year in the Region of Murcia, for which it will be necessary that once the works are completed, authorization from the State Railway Safety Agency.

On the left, the catenary of the tracks along which the AVE will run and, on the right, operators working on the new AVE station in Murcia. / Antonio Hernández / Sustainable Mobility

The provisional passenger station has platforms to access two tracks, according to the initial design. Its provisional nature is due to the fact that it will allow access to the AVE from Orihuela while the rest of the new station continues to be built towards the south, which will be made up of a beach with half a dozen tracks. One of them will run through a shielded corridor for the passage of freight trains. The new station will not be completed for another three years.

The boarding area is configured as a small terminus station, initially for the AVE service. The rest of the traffic, such as the medium-distance and Cercanías services with Cartagena and Alicante, are provided on the surface. As is known, next month rail traffic will be cut off in the direction of Lorca and Cieza to execute the burial in Barriomar and Nonduermas. In the first case, the train service was discontinued in October.