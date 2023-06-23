Adidas and Marvel team up with MLS and create balls for the all-star game

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The arrival of Lionel Messi begins to set another pattern.
Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, He assured that his club plans to sign between “three and five” players this summer to accompany the Argentine Lionel Messi, whose debut could take place on July 21, and reported that it is working to increase the capacity of the PNK Stadium DVR to cope with the huge demand for tickets
“We have been preparing for the arrival of Messi in 2023, and we leave a huge amount of flexibility in the accounts. We will make more signings this summer, more than people expect. We don’t have to revolutionize the squad, but I can say that we will potentially three to five signings,” Mas said in an interview published late Monday by the Miami Herald.
That is not all
The arrival of Messi in soccer in the United States has unleashed a madness, seriously, and for the sample a button.
“Major League Soccer, adidas and Marvel announced that Marvel’s legendary superheroes will be featured on MLS merchandise as part of a three-part collaboration rolling out throughout the summer,” says www.elmarketingdeportivo. com
And he adds: “The next MLS All-Star Game in 2023 will feature a distinctive ball. In addition, there is also an edition of Marvel Captain America x MLS in honor of US Independence Day. The 2023 MLS All-Star Game with Arsenal FC will take place on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC.”
The information advises that “the superhero-inspired apparel officially launches with an Avengers-inspired warm-up jacket, pants and official ball to be worn during the MLS All-Star Game on July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC vs. Arsenal.”
