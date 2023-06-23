from the newsroomi

LG announced this week the prices of its latest models of OLED TVs in the Brazilian market, ranging from R$ 7,999 to R$ 20,999. This new generation of televisions includes the C3 and G3 lines, which come equipped with an Alpha 9 Gen 6 image processor, the brand’s most advanced. In addition, the manufacturer confirmed the arrival of new models with a QNED panel, although the prices of these variants have not yet been announced.

Discover the characteristics and values ​​of each model:

LG OLED C3: from R$7,999

C series enthusiasts now have the opportunity to purchase the new versions of the LG OLED C3, available in sizes ranging from 43 to 82 inches. The manufacturer highlights the renewed design, with narrower edges, ensuring a discreet installation on the wall. The promise is realistic and extremely sharp images.

LG OLED G3: from R$ 10,499

The OLED G3, available in 55-inch (R$10,499) and 65-inch (R$20,999) options, offers a premium viewing experience. With the Brightness Booster feature, brightness is increased by up to 70% compared to conventional OLED panels, according to the manufacturer.

Dolby Vision IQ technology calibrates the image frame by frame, taking into account the genre of the content and the brightness of the environment. In addition, Dolby Atmos delivers immersive audio, complementing the TV’s visual performance.

LG QNED with MiniLED: from BRL 4,399

LG also announced the various smart TV models of the QNED 80 and QNED 85 series. These devices come with screens ranging from 55 inches (R$ 4,399) to 65 inches (R$ 6,799). Combining LCD panel with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, these models provide more intense and realistic colors.

Operating system overhaul

The webOS operating system has also received an update on this new generation of TVs. “Quick cards” now intelligently organize content and apps, making it easier to discover interesting information. With the new side tab, you can have up to 12 shortcuts that can be activated with just one click. In addition, the system supports up to 10 individual profiles open simultaneously, offering a personalized experience for each user.

Sustainability

LG Electronics announced on May 25 that its 2023 OLED evo series TVs have received Reducing CO2 and Measured CO2 certifications from the Carbon Trust and environmental labels from Société Générale de Surveillance SA (SGS) for the third consecutive year.

